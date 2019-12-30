Barack Obama comparte sus películas, series y canciones favoritas del 2019

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El ex presidente de los Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, compartió a través de su cuenta de Twitter sus películas, series de televisión y canciones favoritas del 2019. La lista incluye algunas cintas que se perfilan como favoritas a los premiso Oscar, así como el documental American Factory producido por Netflix y Higher Ground, estudio que pertenece a Michelle y Barack.

La lista dominada principalmente por dramas, también incluye algunos documentales como Apollo 11 y Amazing Grace.

Este año el ex presidente decidió complementar su lista de películas favoritas con algunas series de TV. Obama solo incluyó tres: la temporada 2 de Fleabag, Unbelievable y Watchmen.

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm

Dentro del listado de su música favorita se encuentran artistas como Frank Ocean, The National, Bruce Springsteen, Lil Nas X, Rosalía y Ozuna.

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019