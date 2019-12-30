15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal http://www.vocero.com.mx 300 true 0 1

VOCERO

VOCERO

Please assign a Header Menu.
diciembre 30, 2019
0 Comentario
10 Vistas

Barack Obama comparte sus películas, series y canciones favoritas del 2019

Por Vocero
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El ex presidente de los Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, compartió a través de su cuenta de Twitter sus películas, series de televisión y canciones favoritas del 2019. La lista incluye algunas cintas que se perfilan como favoritas a los premiso Oscar, así como el documental American Factory producido por Netflix y Higher... Más [+]...
Prepara AMLO presupuesto de 2019
Tres lesionados deja la marcha del 2 de octubre

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El ex presidente de los Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, compartió a través de su cuenta de Twitter sus películas, series de televisión y canciones favoritas del 2019. La lista incluye algunas cintas que se perfilan como favoritas a los premiso Oscar, así como el documental American Factory producido por Netflix y Higher Ground, estudio que pertenece a Michelle y Barack.

La lista dominada principalmente por dramas, también incluye algunos documentales como Apollo 11 y Amazing Grace.

Este año el ex presidente decidió complementar su lista de películas favoritas con algunas series de TV. Obama solo incluyó tres: la temporada 2 de Fleabag, Unbelievable y Watchmen.

Dentro del listado de su música favorita se encuentran artistas como Frank Ocean, The National, Bruce Springsteen, Lil Nas X, Rosalía y Ozuna.

Continúa leyendo:

Cats deja pérdidas millonarias a Universal y queda fuera de los Oscar

AMX/KMJ

The post Barack Obama comparte sus películas, series y canciones favoritas del 2019 appeared first on Almomento.Mx.

NOTICIAS AL MOMENTO
Vocero
Ver publicaciones por autor
Ataque con cuchillo en casa de rabino en Nueva York deja 5 heridos
Previos
Busca PT erradicar el acoso sexual en centros de trabajo
Siguientes
0 Comentario

Leave a Reply

Lo más leído

diciembre 30, 2019
Necesario construir una política exterior inteligente y proactiva: Ángel Ávila
¿Cómo el cannabis medicinal logra controlar el dolor?
Reabrir discusiones en torno a la Ley Fe...
Vinculan a proceso a ex presidente munic...

Secciones

diciembre 30, 2019
Necesario construir una política exterior inteligente y proactiva: Ángel Ávila
Lamentable declarar a embajadora de México en Bolivia persona non grata: Ricardo Monreal
Lo más visto de Netflix en México este...
Emite SSPC recomendaciones contra la ext...
VIEW ALL

Comentarios Recientes