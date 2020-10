Tony Lewis nos regaló uno de los mejores éxitos del rock

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El representante de Tony Lewis informó que el vocalista y bajista de la banda de rock británica ‘The Outfield‘ falleció ayer repentinamente a los 62 años de edad.

It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away. He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music. He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you.-Team TL pic.twitter.com/Wiif4Ldt8v

— Tony Lewis from The Outfield (@TonyLewisMusic) October 20, 2020