¡Ellos son los ganadores de la estatuilla en los premios Oscar 2020!

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.— El día de ayer se llevó a cabo la esperadísima entrega de los premios Oscar 2020 en los Ángeles, California.

Y en la que fue una de las entregas más complicadas por lo variado de los temas de las producciones nominadas, nuestras favoritas fueron: Parasite, 1917, Joker, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Judy, Irishman, Historia de un matrimonio.

Sin embargo, aunque los premios a mejor actor, mejor actriz, mejor director y mejor actriz y actor de reparto ya estaban más que anunciados, la sorpresa más grande que nos tenía preparada la Academia fue el ganador del galardón a Mejor Película, premio que por primera vez en la historia se le entregó a una película de habla no inglesa: Parasite, cinta dirigida por el coreano, Bong Joon-ho.

Los grandes ganadores son:

Mejor Película

The Irishman

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Parasite (ganador)

#Oscars Moment: @ParasiteMovie wins for Best Picture. pic.twitter.com/AokyBdIzl5

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Mejor Director

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood)

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) (ganador)

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzw

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Mejor Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood)

Antonio Banderas (Dolor y gloria)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) (ganador)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

#Oscars Moment: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for his work in @jokermovie. pic.twitter.com/M8ryZGKGHV

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Mejor Actriz

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy) (ganador)

#Oscars Moment: Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress for her work in @JudyGarlandFilm. pic.twitter.com/ZkciWT0d2u

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood) (ganador)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

#Oscars Moment: Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor for @OnceInHollywood pic.twitter.com/TSGjMB3v8P

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) (ganador)

#Oscars Moment: @LauraDern wins Best Supporting Actress for @MarriageStory. pic.twitter.com/g8cn8KoRMo

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Mejor Fotografía

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

1917 (Roger Deakins) (ganador)

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women (ganador)

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Mejor Edición

Ford v Ferrari (ganador)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Mejor Score

Joker (ganador)

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love (ganador)

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor Cortometraje Live Action

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window (ganador)

Saria

A Sister

Mejor Edición de Sonido

Ford v Ferrari (ganador)

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917 (ganador)

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Mejor Película Animada

Toy Story 4 (ganador)

How To Train Your Dragon 3

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Mejor Documental

American Factory (ganador)

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

In the Abscense

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Learning To Skateboard in a Warzone (ganador)

Mejor Película Extranjera

Parasite (Corea del Sur) (ganador)

Corpus Christi (Polonia)

Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)

Les Misérables (Francia)

Dolor y gloria (España)

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

Bombshell (ganador)

Joker

Judy

Maléfica 2

1917

Mejor Canción Original

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4)

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman) (ganador)

“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough)

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)

“Stand Up” (Harriet)

Mejor Diseño de Producción

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (ganador)

Parasite

Mejores Efectos Especiales

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 (ganador)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Guión Adaptado

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit (ganador)

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Mejor Guión Original

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Marriage Story

Knives Out

1917

Parasite (ganador)

AMX/TIV

The post ¡Ellos son los ganadores de la estatuilla en los premios Oscar 2020! appeared first on Almomento.Mx.