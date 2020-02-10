¡Ellos son los ganadores de la estatuilla en los premios Oscar 2020!

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.— El día de ayer se llevó a cabo la esperadísima entrega de los premios Oscar 2020 en los Ángeles, California.
Y en la que fue una de las entregas más complicadas por lo variado de los temas de las producciones nominadas, nuestras favoritas fueron: Parasite, 1917, Joker, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Judy, Irishman, Historia de un matrimonio.
Sin embargo, aunque los premios a mejor actor, mejor actriz, mejor director y mejor actriz y actor de reparto ya estaban más que anunciados, la sorpresa más grande que nos tenía preparada la Academia fue el ganador del galardón a Mejor Película, premio que por primera vez en la historia se le entregó a una película de habla no inglesa: Parasite, cinta dirigida por el coreano, Bong Joon-ho.
Los grandes ganadores son:
Mejor Película
The Irishman
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Parasite (ganador)
#Oscars Moment: @ParasiteMovie wins for Best Picture. pic.twitter.com/AokyBdIzl5
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
Mejor Director
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood)
Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) (ganador)
#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzw
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
Mejor Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood)
Antonio Banderas (Dolor y gloria)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) (ganador)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
#Oscars Moment: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for his work in @jokermovie. pic.twitter.com/M8ryZGKGHV
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
Mejor Actriz
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy) (ganador)
#Oscars Moment: Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress for her work in @JudyGarlandFilm. pic.twitter.com/ZkciWT0d2u
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood) (ganador)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
#Oscars Moment: Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor for @OnceInHollywood pic.twitter.com/TSGjMB3v8P
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story) (ganador)
#Oscars Moment: @LauraDern wins Best Supporting Actress for @MarriageStory. pic.twitter.com/g8cn8KoRMo
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
Mejor Fotografía
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
1917 (Roger Deakins) (ganador)
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women (ganador)
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Mejor Edición
Ford v Ferrari (ganador)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Mejor Score
Joker (ganador)
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love (ganador)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor Cortometraje Live Action
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window (ganador)
Saria
A Sister
Mejor Edición de Sonido
Ford v Ferrari (ganador)
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Mezcla de Sonido
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917 (ganador)
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Mejor Película Animada
Toy Story 4 (ganador)
How To Train Your Dragon 3
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Mejor Documental
American Factory (ganador)
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
In the Abscense
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Learning To Skateboard in a Warzone (ganador)
Mejor Película Extranjera
Parasite (Corea del Sur) (ganador)
Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)
Les Misérables (Francia)
Dolor y gloria (España)
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
Bombshell (ganador)
Joker
Judy
Maléfica 2
1917
Mejor Canción Original
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4)
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman) (ganador)
“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough)
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)
“Stand Up” (Harriet)
Mejor Diseño de Producción
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (ganador)
Parasite
Mejores Efectos Especiales
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 (ganador)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Guión Adaptado
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit (ganador)
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Mejor Guión Original
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Marriage Story
Knives Out
1917
Parasite (ganador)
